General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

