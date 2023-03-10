Geoffrey Wayne Davis Purchases 1,751 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Wayne Davis purchased 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $19,996.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 5.4 %
RRGB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.