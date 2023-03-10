GeoPark Limited (GPRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of GeoPark stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 14,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRK. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

