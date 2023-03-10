George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Trading Down 1.4%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIAGet Rating) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

George Risk Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

George Risk Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products, Cable and Wiring Tools, and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

