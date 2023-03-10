Gerald (Gerry) Bullon Buys 24,144 Shares of SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Stock

SDI Limited (ASX:SDIGet Rating) insider Gerald (Gerry) Bullon bought 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$21,222.58 ($14,243.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

