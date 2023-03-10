Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 22nd

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 22nd. The 21-20 split was announced on Wednesday, March 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 6,549,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,523,910. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,617,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

