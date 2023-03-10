German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 12,070 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 76,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

