German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,325 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,019. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

