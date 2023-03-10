German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,872 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 990,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $323.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

