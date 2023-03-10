German American Bancorp Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $465.33. 616,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

