German American Bancorp Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. 5,325,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,771,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

