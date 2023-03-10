Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Acquires $201,050.00 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

Featured Articles

