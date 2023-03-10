Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.69

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 128411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07 million, a P/E ratio of -165.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Commercial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.