Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 14,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

