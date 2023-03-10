Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.01. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5,469 shares traded.

Global Blue Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the period. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.