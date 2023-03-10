Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. WA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 802,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,031. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.