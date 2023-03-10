Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.78. Approximately 15,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Founder-Run Companies index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted selection of the 100 largest US companies by market-cap with a founder or co-founder currently serving as Chief Executive Officer. BOSS was launched on Feb 13, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

