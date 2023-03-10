Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,655,000 after purchasing an additional 154,330 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $11.79. 208,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,738. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

