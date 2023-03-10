Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW) Short Interest Down 95.9% in February

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Works II Acquisition Stock Performance

GWIIW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 29,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13. Good Works II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

