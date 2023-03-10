Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 103 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £495.84 million, a P/E ratio of 687.24 and a beta of 0.13. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 101 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Featured Stories

