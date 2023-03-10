Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $71.61 million and approximately $233,139.67 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

