GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

