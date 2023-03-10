Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 49,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 2,426,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,917. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.