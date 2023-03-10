Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.78.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.53 on Friday, hitting $264.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,091. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $223.16 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

