Greenline Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $3,207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 152,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 3.5 %

BAM stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,373. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

