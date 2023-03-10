Greenline Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,121,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,438,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,285,957. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

