Greenline Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8,278.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,533. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $90.87 and a 12-month high of $132.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

