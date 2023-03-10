Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.00) on Monday. Griffin Mining has a one year low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £154.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

