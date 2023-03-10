GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.05) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($20.80) target price on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($14.97) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.75) to GBX 1,550 ($18.64) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.16) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.65).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,412.20 ($16.98) on Monday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.03). The company has a market capitalization of £57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,307.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,440.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,404.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,648.15%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.47) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($13,942.93). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($17.88), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($510,972.97). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.47) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,942.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

