Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.
GH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.64.
Guardant Health Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of GH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
