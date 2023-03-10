Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of GH opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after buying an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,435,000 after buying an additional 1,783,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $21,408,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after buying an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $16,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

