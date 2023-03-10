Guild of Guardians (GOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.09 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $18.09 million and $388,318.20 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

