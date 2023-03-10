GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the February 13th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of GXII stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 78,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,863,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $9,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $9,318,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $8,722,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $7,391,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

