Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Trading Up 4.3%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 611,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,291,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

HLIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

