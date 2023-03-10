Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $21.41 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $31.43 or 0.00157961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

