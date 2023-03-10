Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €108.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €108.00 ($114.89) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Sixt Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SIX2 opened at €127.00 ($135.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 1 year high of €140.50 ($149.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.98.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

