HC Wainwright Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.
Aptinyx Stock Performance
APTX stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of Aptinyx
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
