HC Wainwright Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

APTX stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

About Aptinyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Aptinyx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

