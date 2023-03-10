HC Wainwright Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Neutral

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.