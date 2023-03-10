HC Wainwright Raises Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $46.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RLAY. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $81,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.