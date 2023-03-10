Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $29.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

