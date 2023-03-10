HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €81.70 ($86.91) and last traded at €82.00 ($87.23). 8,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.55 ($87.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

