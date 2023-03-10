Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$1.41. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 8,050 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$141.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

