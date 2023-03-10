Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 607,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,048,833 shares.The stock last traded at $12.93 and had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.