Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.65

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 26371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

