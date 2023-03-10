Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.9 %

Hibbett stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

