Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIBB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $856.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

