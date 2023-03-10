High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.70 and traded as high as C$14.81. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.79, with a volume of 6,216 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

