HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

HRT stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $84,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

