HitBTC Token (HIT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $869,293.31 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HitBTC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00426879 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,750.43 or 0.28854210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HitBTC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitBTC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.