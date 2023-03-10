Hive Hits Market Cap of $162.56 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Hive has a market cap of $162.56 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 478,640,781 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

