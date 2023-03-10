Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Holley updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Holley Stock Up 39.9 %

HLLY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Holley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

About Holley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Holley by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Holley by 37.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Holley by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after buying an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.