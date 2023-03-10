Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Holley updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Holley Stock Up 39.9 %
HLLY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $329.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on HLLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley
About Holley
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.